Parcion Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 7,623 Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 60.5% during the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 16,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 6,096 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 11.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 115,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,305,000 after buying an additional 11,422 shares during the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Citigroup by 29,945.1% during the 2nd quarter. HoldCo Asset Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,015 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,179,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,237,000 after purchasing an additional 124,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in Citigroup by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 115,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 10,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C opened at $48.29 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $69.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on C. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 target price on Citigroup in a research note on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Citigroup from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.60.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

