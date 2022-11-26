Parcion Private Wealth LLC Reduces Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,509 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schubert & Co boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 77.4% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 70.0% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 53.3% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $529.91 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $473.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $508.99. The company has a market capitalization of $214.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.32 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.93%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $675.13.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

