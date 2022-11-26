Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PK. Compass Point reduced their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.38.

Park Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PK opened at $12.41 on Wednesday. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $10.98 and a 12-month high of $20.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 42.79 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.23 and a 200-day moving average of $14.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Park Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.23). Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1,119.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 19,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 18,232 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 106.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 334,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after purchasing an additional 172,690 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 25.3% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,593,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,116,000 after purchasing an additional 322,185 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $329,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

