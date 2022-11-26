PARSIQ (PRQ) One Day Volume Hits $708,342.54

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One PARSIQ token can currently be bought for about $0.0811 or 0.00000491 BTC on major exchanges. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $14.04 million and approximately $708,342.54 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ was first traded on October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,215,032 tokens. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.net. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net. The official website for PARSIQ is parsiq.net.

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

