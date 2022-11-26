Pax Dollar Trading Down 0.5% This Week (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $941.38 million and $1.66 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00006042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pax Dollar has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001298 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000645 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002129 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00013789 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000018 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000156 BTC.
Pax Dollar Profile
Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp.
Buying and Selling Pax Dollar
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
