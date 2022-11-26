Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

Shares of NYSE:PAG traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.49. 81,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,726. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Penske Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $88.58 and a twelve month high of $131.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.45.

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group will post 18.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAG. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 15,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 137.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.07% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

