PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 177.2% in the 2nd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.07.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.5 %

PEP opened at $184.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.67 and its 200-day moving average is $172.13. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.37 and a 52-week high of $186.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $4,111,261.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,332 shares in the company, valued at $22,553,065.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,788,929.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $4,111,261.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,553,065.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.