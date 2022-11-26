Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) Shares Up 0.1%

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (ETR:PFV – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as €177.00 ($180.61) and last traded at €175.00 ($178.57). 2,523 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 38,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at €174.80 ($178.37).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group set a €133.00 ($135.71) price target on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and a PE ratio of 24.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €144.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is €145.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement and analysis, and helium leak detectors. Its solutions include magnetic and hybrid bearing turbo pumps, and turbo pumping stations; vacuum rotary vane pumps, diaphragms, roots, side channels, screws, and piston and scroll pumps; vacuum chambers; gas analyzers, gauges, and mass spectrometers; leak detectors; gaskets, filters, valves, flanges, electrical feedthroughs, manipulators, bellows components, and other accessories; multi-stage vacuum systems, special pumping stations, and calibration and decontamination systems; and flexible services and consultation.

