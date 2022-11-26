Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) is Castle Hook Partners LP’s 4th Largest Position

Castle Hook Partners LP grew its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 96.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,019,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 501,173 shares during the period. Phillips 66 makes up 3.0% of Castle Hook Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Castle Hook Partners LP owned approximately 0.21% of Phillips 66 worth $83,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

PSX stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,409,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,418,107. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.73. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $67.08 and a 1-year high of $113.53. The stock has a market cap of $52.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 20.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.75%.

Insider Activity

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $335,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,681.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $123.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.73.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

