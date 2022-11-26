Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Receives $88.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PNFP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.06, for a total transaction of $166,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,345.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pinnacle Financial Partners Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNFP. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 299.0% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 470.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $84.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $67.86 and a 1-year high of $111.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.69.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $410.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.05 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 34.42%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 12.34%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.