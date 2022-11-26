PotCoin (POT) Market Cap Achieves $488,106.32

PotCoin (POT) traded 29.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 26th. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 16% against the US dollar. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $488,106.32 and $111.27 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.41 or 0.00463496 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00032904 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00024553 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001667 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006041 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00018218 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001325 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

