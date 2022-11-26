PotCoin Trading 3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 3% higher against the dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $489,073.49 and $215.58 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.86 or 0.00459228 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00033214 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00023990 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001666 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006058 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00018336 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001322 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.