Premia (PREMIA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $172,997.28

Premia (PREMIA) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 26th. During the last week, Premia has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. Premia has a market capitalization of $101.66 million and $172,997.28 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Premia token can now be bought for about $0.83 or 0.00005043 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Premia Profile

Premia was first traded on February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Premia’s official message board is premia.medium.com. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Premia is premia.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

