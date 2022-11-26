Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $367,000 in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Caleres by 956.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Caleres during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Caleres during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Caleres during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Caleres by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Caleres

In other news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 2,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total transaction of $64,220.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,236 shares in the company, valued at $4,743,811.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total transaction of $89,958.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,936 shares in the company, valued at $4,823,275.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 2,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total value of $64,220.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,743,811.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,520 shares of company stock worth $692,710. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:CAL opened at $24.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.86 and a 200-day moving average of $26.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $894.36 million, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.76. Caleres, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $31.13.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $738.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.05 million. Caleres had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 48.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAL. CL King cut their price target on shares of Caleres from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Caleres in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caleres in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Caleres from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.

Caleres Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

