Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New $411,000 Investment in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 44,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.25% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at $105,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at $306,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 58.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 70.6% in the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 491,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 203,405 shares during the period. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $173.18 million, a PE ratio of 51.26 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 210.53%.

In other news, CEO Scott L. Bok bought 24,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.05 per share, for a total transaction of $249,742.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,655,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,636,649.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GHL. StockNews.com began coverage on Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

