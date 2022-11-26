Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 60,000 Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 60,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 21.6% in the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 3,047,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 541,177 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank PA boosted its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 1.4% in the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 2,277,306 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 32,182 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 114.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,612,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after buying an additional 860,617 shares during the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the second quarter worth about $1,183,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 16.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 405,109 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 57,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

WPRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of WPRT stock opened at $0.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $2.73.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments. It offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, light and heavy-duty original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, hydrogen, and fuel storage activities.

