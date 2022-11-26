Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 85,639 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Daktronics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Daktronics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Daktronics by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in Daktronics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in Daktronics by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 32,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 11,311 shares during the last quarter. 47.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, EVP Bradley T. Wiemann purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $69,750.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,941.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andrew David Siegel bought 13,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $38,329.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,265,392 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,636.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley T. Wiemann bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $69,750.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 130,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,941.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 40,175 shares of company stock worth $113,836 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ DAKT opened at $3.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.32. Daktronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $5.38.
Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $171.92 million during the quarter. Daktronics had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 1.32%.
Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; indoor and outdoor light emitting diodes (LED) video displays, including centerhung, landmark, ribbon board, and corporate office entrance displays, as well as video walls and hanging banners; mobile and modular display systems; architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.
