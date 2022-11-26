Private Advisory Group LLC Acquires 5,260 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ)

Private Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,260 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSJQ. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 474.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 841,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,570,000 after acquiring an additional 695,031 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 24.6% in the second quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 414,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,196,000 after buying an additional 81,651 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 611,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,937,000 after buying an additional 80,828 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $1,753,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 178.3% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 85,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 54,569 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSJQ opened at $22.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.36 and a 200 day moving average of $22.75. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.69 and a 52-week high of $25.71.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.