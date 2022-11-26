Private Advisory Group LLC Buys 711 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Private Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $28,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 51.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.90.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,324.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $85.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.35 and a 200 day moving average of $80.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $169.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

