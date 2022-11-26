Private Advisory Group LLC Buys New Position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 7,081.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 272.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 308.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 315.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. 69.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on OSTK shares. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Overstock.com to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Argus began coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Overstock.com from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Overstock.com has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.60.

Overstock.com Price Performance

Overstock.com Company Profile

Shares of Overstock.com stock opened at $25.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.33. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.04 and a 12 month high of $96.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.96, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

