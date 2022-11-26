Private Advisory Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Private Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46,769 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in O. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 120.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 63.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Realty Income Trading Up 0.5 %

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $64.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a PE ratio of 60.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.79. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

The firm also recently declared a nov 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 278.50%.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.