Private Advisory Group LLC Sells 29,132 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Private Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 70.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,070 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 29,132 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 90.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 76.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

MRO stock opened at $30.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $14.29 and a 12-month high of $33.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.37.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 6.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Insider Activity at Marathon Oil

In other news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $2,604,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 105,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,426,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $864,884.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,702,308.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $2,604,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 105,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,426,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 481,406 shares of company stock worth $15,004,236 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

