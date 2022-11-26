Private Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN)

Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000. Private Advisory Group LLC owned 0.23% of ProShares Online Retail ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,990,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,865,000 after buying an additional 458,696 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 126,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its position in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 116,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after buying an additional 17,755 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after buying an additional 41,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Online Retail ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,866,000.
ProShares Online Retail ETF Trading Down 1.1 %
NYSEARCA:ONLN opened at $29.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.02. ProShares Online Retail ETF has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $66.05.
