PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) Receives $45.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

PROCEPT BioRobotics stock opened at $45.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.37 and its 200 day moving average is $39.93. The company has a quick ratio of 9.74, a current ratio of 10.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 52-week low of $15.38 and a 52-week high of $52.40.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRCT. FMR LLC increased its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,984,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,649,000 after buying an additional 1,032,091 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 323.6% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 762,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,939,000 after buying an additional 582,789 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,808,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,997,000 after buying an additional 545,116 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,838,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,685,000 after buying an additional 381,894 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 298.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 454,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,866,000 after buying an additional 340,596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

