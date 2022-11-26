PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) Receives $45.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.50.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.
PROCEPT BioRobotics Price Performance
PROCEPT BioRobotics stock opened at $45.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.37 and its 200 day moving average is $39.93. The company has a quick ratio of 9.74, a current ratio of 10.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 52-week low of $15.38 and a 52-week high of $52.40.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile
PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).
