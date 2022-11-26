Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Position Boosted by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 256,000.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,200 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSTG. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 234.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 1.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 73,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Pure Storage during the first quarter valued at about $317,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 42.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 8,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 632.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 57,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PSTG shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $30.46 on Friday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $36.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.85.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.10. Pure Storage had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $646.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 12,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $381,384.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,448 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,420.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

