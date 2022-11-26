Qtum (QTUM) Price Hits $2.18 on Major Exchanges

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. In the last week, Qtum has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for about $2.18 or 0.00013128 BTC on major exchanges. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $227.62 million and approximately $30.16 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,211.84 or 0.07298511 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00033025 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00078966 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00061089 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001476 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000394 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00010092 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00023952 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,426,896 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

