QuarkChain Price Hits $0.0093 on Exchanges (QKC)

QuarkChain (QKC) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. QuarkChain has a total market capitalization of $49.10 million and $15.59 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuarkChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, QuarkChain has traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

QuarkChain Token Profile

QuarkChain was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain.

QuarkChain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

