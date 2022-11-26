QUASA Self Reported Market Cap Hits $98.03 Million (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. In the last seven days, QUASA has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. QUASA has a total market cap of $98.03 million and approximately $138,714.02 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,511.20 or 1.00000342 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010413 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00006642 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037324 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00040254 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005991 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00022193 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.56 or 0.00239621 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000137 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUA is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00127937 USD and is down -0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $134,029.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

