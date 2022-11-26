Radio Caca Trading Down 2.4% Over Last 7 Days (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $71.17 million and $6.00 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $313.43 or 0.01905127 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00012287 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00032572 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00040872 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000544 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $287.09 or 0.01744985 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca (RACA) is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 329,573,771,074 tokens. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.