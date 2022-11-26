Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) is Permit Capital LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Permit Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 284,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 47,500 shares during the period. Range Resources accounts for about 2.1% of Permit Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Permit Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Range Resources worth $7,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $991,000. Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $562,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 65,886 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 145,116 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 9,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 48,030 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 11,736 shares in the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources Price Performance

Range Resources stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.62. 969,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,556,875. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.12. Range Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $16.71 and a 1-year high of $37.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.74 and a 200 day moving average of $29.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Range Resources Increases Dividend

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.02). Range Resources had a return on equity of 60.30% and a net margin of 30.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Range Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 267.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Range Resources from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Range Resources to a “positive” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Range Resources from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

About Range Resources

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.