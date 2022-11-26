Redburn Partners Initiates Coverage on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF)

Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CEVMF opened at $44.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.78. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $44.00 and a 52-week high of $78.75.

About CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, the United States, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, the Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

