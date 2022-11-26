Redburn Partners Initiates Coverage on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF)

Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CEVMF opened at $44.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.78. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $44.00 and a 52-week high of $78.75.
About CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (CEVMF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
Receive News & Ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.