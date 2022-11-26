ReddCoin Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $9.66 million and approximately $2,371.88 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $76.08 or 0.00457263 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00033136 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00023435 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001677 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006005 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00018140 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001330 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

