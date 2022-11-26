Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) PT Raised to $225.00

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $28.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $17.00 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on RS. StockNews.com cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $222.40.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of RS stock opened at $211.75 on Tuesday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12 month low of $145.79 and a 12 month high of $215.10. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.83.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 28.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 11.45%.

Insider Activity at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total transaction of $1,833,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,332,202.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Tobam bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 400.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

