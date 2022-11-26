Renaissance Gold Inc. (REN.V) (CVE:REN) Stock Price Up 7%

Renaissance Gold Inc. (REN.V) (CVE:REN – Get Rating) shares rose 7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.61. Approximately 70,138 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 103,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.

Renaissance Gold Inc. (REN.V) Stock Up 7.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 16.76, a quick ratio of 16.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$41.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.61.

About Renaissance Gold Inc. (REN.V)

Renaissance Gold Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties located in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in a portfolio of precious metal exploration projects primarily located in Nevada and Utah.

