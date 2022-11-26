Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) vs. Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO) Critical Review

Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO – Get Rating) and Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Edgio has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Repay has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Edgio and Repay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edgio -27.17% -16.61% -8.55% Repay 1.40% 7.29% 4.07%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edgio 0 3 0 1 2.50 Repay 0 4 4 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Edgio and Repay, as provided by MarketBeat.

Edgio currently has a consensus target price of $3.04, indicating a potential upside of 102.67%. Repay has a consensus target price of $10.90, indicating a potential upside of 31.48%. Given Edgio’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Edgio is more favorable than Repay.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Edgio and Repay’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edgio $217.63 million 1.53 -$54.76 million ($0.50) -3.00 Repay $219.26 million 3.43 -$50.08 million ($0.01) -828.17

Repay has higher revenue and earnings than Edgio. Repay is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Edgio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.8% of Repay shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Edgio shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of Repay shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Repay beats Edgio on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Edgio

Edgio, Inc. provides edge-enabled software solutions through an integrated delivery, applications, and streaming platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that integrates and manages advanced video delivery. It also offers edge computing services; cloud security services that provide defense against malicious website attacks and unauthorized content access; and cloud storage services. In addition, the company provides professional services; and other infrastructure services, such as transit, hardware, and rack space services. It serves companies operating in the media, entertainment, gaming, technology and software, enterprise, retail, and other sectors. The company was formerly known as Limelight Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Edgio, Inc. in June 2022. Edgio, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale. In addition, the company provides payment processing solutions to customers primarily operating in the personal loans, automotive loans, receivables management, and business-to-business verticals. It sells its products through direct sales representatives and software integration partners. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

