Request (REQ) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $89.62 Million

Request (REQ) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. During the last week, Request has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Request token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0896 or 0.00000538 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a total market cap of $89.62 million and $7.51 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,658.42 or 1.00021050 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010392 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006002 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036988 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00040398 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006012 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00022456 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.96 or 0.00239939 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Request Profile

REQ is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08749527 USD and is down -1.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $14,968,808.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

