Revain (REV) Price Tops $0.0007

Revain (REV) traded up 46.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 26th. One Revain token can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Revain has a total market cap of $63.57 million and approximately $344,979.59 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Revain has traded 39.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,378.98 or 0.08348339 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.30 or 0.00492215 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,945.32 or 0.29938877 BTC.

Revain Profile

REV is a token. Its launch date was August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. Revain’s official Twitter account is @revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Revain is revain.org. Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain. The Reddit community for Revain is https://reddit.com/r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Revain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform for the crypto community established in 2018. Revain platform consists of 6 main sections: projects, exchanges, wallets, games, casinos, and cards. In each section, they rank every company based on their user rating and number of reviews.Any crypto website is able to integrate reviews from the platform using Revain Widget. In this case, website users can write their feedback without leaving it and all reviews will appear on Revain platform as well.All user reviews are written in the blockchain, providing full transparency. No one can change or delete them, including the Revain itself. This makes review manipulation by any party nearly impossible.Revain's ultimate goal is to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on all global products and services using new emerging technologies like blockchain and machine learning.Revain recently replaced the smart contract and made an automatic swap from the coin (R) to coin (REV) in the ratio of 1:1 for all existing token holders..”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

