Reviewing Kyndryl (KD) & Its Peers

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) is one of 78 public companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Kyndryl to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.9% of Kyndryl shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.2% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Kyndryl shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.2% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kyndryl and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kyndryl $18.66 billion -$2.32 billion -1.68 Kyndryl Competitors $1.73 billion -$31.62 million 11.63

Profitability

Kyndryl has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Kyndryl is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Kyndryl and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kyndryl -8.59% -51.01% -9.14% Kyndryl Competitors -246.46% -216.42% -11.30%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Kyndryl and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kyndryl 0 1 0 0 2.00 Kyndryl Competitors 253 1675 2874 58 2.56

Kyndryl currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.33%. As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 39.50%. Given Kyndryl’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kyndryl has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Kyndryl peers beat Kyndryl on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Kyndryl Company Profile

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services. It serves financial, telecommunications, retail, automobile, and transportation industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

