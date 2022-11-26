Reviewing National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) and American Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBK)

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) and American Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

National Bankshares has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Bank has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

National Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. American Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. National Bankshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. National Bankshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Bankshares 0 1 0 0 2.00 American Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for National Bankshares and American Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

National Bankshares presently has a consensus target price of $37.50, indicating a potential downside of 3.82%. Given National Bankshares’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe National Bankshares is more favorable than American Bank.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares National Bankshares and American Bank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Bankshares $53.41 million 4.34 $20.38 million N/A N/A American Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

National Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than American Bank.

Profitability

This table compares National Bankshares and American Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Bankshares 38.79% 14.55% 1.28% American Bank N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.8% of National Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of National Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

National Bankshares beats American Bank on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial and agricultural, commercial real estate, residential real estate, home equity, and various consumer loan products, as well as loans for the construction of commercial and residential properties. The company also provides business and consumer debit and credit cards; letters of credit, night depository services, safe deposit boxes, utility payment services, and automatic funds transfer; wealth management, trust, and estate services; non-deposit investment and insurance products; and telephone, mobile, and Internet banking services. It operates 23 branch offices, a loan production office, and 22 automated teller machines in Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, Virginia.

About American Bank

American Bank Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for American Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer, business, institutional, and governmental customers. It accepts a range of interest-bearing checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers commercial, industrial, and other loans; commercial mortgage loans; commercial construction loans; residential mortgage loans; and consumer loans, including personal term loans, personal credit lines, automobile loans, home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit and loans. In addition, it provides online or mobile banking, automated teller machine, safe deposit box rental, and wire transfer services, as well as sells checks and checkbooks, and purchases investment securities. The company operates an office located in Allentown, Pennsylvania; and a loan production office in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

