RH (NYSE:RH) Director Hilary K. Krane Sells 137 Shares

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.69, for a total transaction of $37,769.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,152.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:RH traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $277.22. The company had a trading volume of 209,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $256.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.24. RH has a 52 week low of $207.37 and a 52 week high of $658.51.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $8.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.81 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $991.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.20 million. RH had a return on equity of 67.69% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that RH will post 24.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of RH from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of RH from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RH in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of RH in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut shares of RH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $328.00 to $243.00 in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH in the 1st quarter worth about $1,252,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of RH by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of RH in the 2nd quarter worth about $512,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of RH by 1,490.0% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nixon Capital LLC raised its position in shares of RH by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Nixon Capital LLC now owns 28,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,259,000 after purchasing an additional 8,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

