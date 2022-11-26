RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on RNG. UBS Group dropped their target price on RingCentral from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on RingCentral from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on RingCentral from $90.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on RingCentral to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $83.87.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RingCentral Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $35.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.52. RingCentral has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $230.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RingCentral

In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 3,148 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $108,731.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,421,705.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other RingCentral news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 2,540 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $95,275.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 128,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,829,224.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 3,148 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $108,731.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,421,705.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,621 shares of company stock worth $614,333 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,467 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 2,994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.