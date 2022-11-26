Ripio Credit Network Price Reaches $0.0029 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $1.49 million and $54,817.25 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,602.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010437 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00006605 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037130 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00040550 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006001 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00021982 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.97 or 0.00240765 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

