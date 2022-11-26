Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,062 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $31.15. 802,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,360,866. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.01 and a 200 day moving average of $29.60. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a one year low of $25.36 and a one year high of $35.09.

