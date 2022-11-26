Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,637 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Visa by 33.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,928,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527,427 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,910,380 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,197,824,000 after buying an additional 2,830,580 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,637,834 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,802,692,000 after buying an additional 2,664,511 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 21,641.1% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,245,199 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,124,000 after buying an additional 2,234,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,993,382 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,881,542,000 after buying an additional 1,500,092 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.14.

Visa Stock Up 1.0 %

Visa Cuts Dividend

V stock traded up $2.06 on Friday, reaching $213.79. 1,993,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,993,607. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $235.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $404.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.75%.

Visa declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.