Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 149.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,725 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $3,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 96.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,359,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,612 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 22.0% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $1,309,000. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJS traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,224. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.45. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $82.09 and a 52-week high of $108.15.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

