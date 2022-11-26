Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $16.91 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,503 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $16,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. TFC Financial Management boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 282.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.1% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 31.0% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $185.58. 13,393,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,810,786. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $227.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.48.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

