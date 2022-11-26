Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $5.34 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,146 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 381.1% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.04. 2,718,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,125,831. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $115.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.87.

