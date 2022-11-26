Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 155,675 Shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,243,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 155,675 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned 0.33% of BGC Partners worth $4,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in BGC Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $2,412,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in BGC Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $370,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BGC Partners by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 6,231 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in BGC Partners by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 111,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 26,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in BGC Partners by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 537,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 298,370 shares in the last quarter. 55.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BGC Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:BGCP traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $3.96. 386,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,760. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $4.93. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.50%.

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States, France, other Europe, the United Kingdom, other Americas, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

