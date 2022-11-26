Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 347 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,096,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,730,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893,526 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,122,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,748,252,000 after acquiring an additional 5,898,263 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,792,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,084 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,079,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 53.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,349,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,608,000 after acquiring an additional 7,816,470 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.50. 3,163,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,052,637. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.90 and a 200 day moving average of $91.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $272.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.50 and a 12-month high of $107.50.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $17,170,275.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,363,426.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $17,170,275.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,363,426.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 31,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $3,210,578.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,103 shares in the company, valued at $4,124,275.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,081,815 shares of company stock worth $108,575,433 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

