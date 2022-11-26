Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,356 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,356 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $9,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,436,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,094,000 after acquiring an additional 63,627 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 203.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 16,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after buying an additional 11,386 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $577,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $255.40. The company had a trading volume of 699,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,409. The company has a 50 day moving average of $236.26 and a 200 day moving average of $239.86. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $286.72.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

